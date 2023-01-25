Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 1,854 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 86,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,909. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

