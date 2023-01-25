Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.57. 82,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,660. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.