Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 61,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,188. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

