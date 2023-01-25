Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $190.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.