Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,271,029. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

