Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 43,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,989. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.