Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,842,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.43.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.