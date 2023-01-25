Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 5,077 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 24,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

