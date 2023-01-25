Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,800. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

