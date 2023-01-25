Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 163,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the third quarter worth about $3,846,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

G Squared Ascend I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSQD opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

G Squared Ascend I Profile

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.