Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 417,850 Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 417,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amesite by 295.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMST stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.