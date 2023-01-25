Warberg Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) by 442.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIVO Bioscience were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

