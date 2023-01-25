Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,823 Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Goldenstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

GDST stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.