Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INAB stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. IN8bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

