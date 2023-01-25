Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) were up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 22,979,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 25,053,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.