Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 339,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 22.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 133.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,520,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

