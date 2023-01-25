Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,359. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

