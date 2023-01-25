Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.47. 5,780,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,445,162. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

