Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.36. 1,038,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,281. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

