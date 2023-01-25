Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $28.39 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,280. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

