Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after acquiring an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

CARR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 399,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

