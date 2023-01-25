Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 49,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,756,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,712,617. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $466.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

