Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 23,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,656,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,421,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 44,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 94,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. 2,909,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,293. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.