Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 6,826 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 651,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 312.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 126,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 95,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 158,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 878,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

