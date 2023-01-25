WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $73.08 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

