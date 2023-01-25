Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys 9,043 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

