Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 285,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

