Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 335,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 340,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,842,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.04.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

