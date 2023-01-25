Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 376 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

