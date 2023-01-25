WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 2,960 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.