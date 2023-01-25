WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

