WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $694,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 134,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC stock opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

