WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

