WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

