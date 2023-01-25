WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

