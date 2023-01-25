WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.