Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) in the last few weeks:

1/18/2023 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

12/20/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

PRU stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.25. 215,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,763. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

