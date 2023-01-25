Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2023 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2023 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

1/18/2023 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $250.00 to $200.00.

1/9/2023 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $137.00.

12/15/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $150.00.

12/9/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $350.00 to $250.00.

12/7/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/5/2022 – Signature Bank was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $223.00.

Signature Bank stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. 408,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,217. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,641,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

