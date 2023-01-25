Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $228,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

