Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after buying an additional 1,707,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

