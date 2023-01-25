Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.25 to C$9.50. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 327438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.42 million and a PE ratio of 71.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

