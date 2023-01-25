West Family Investments Inc. Invests $82,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 196,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

