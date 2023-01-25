WINkLink Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $84.92 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000926 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $14,202,803.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.