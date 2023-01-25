Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.66

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.66 and last traded at $267.68, with a volume of 1861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.14.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $897.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.75.
Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.
