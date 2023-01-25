Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.66

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.66 and last traded at $267.68, with a volume of 1861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Winmark Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $897.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Winmark Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Winmark in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

