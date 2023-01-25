Wojak Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $165.16 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $165.16 million and $87,344.25 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00405581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28468789 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00596070 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

