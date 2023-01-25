Wolfspeed (WOLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Wolfspeed has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.16–$0.08 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.08)-($0.16) EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, analysts expect Wolfspeed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. 3,651,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,381. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

