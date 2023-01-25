Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 3.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 13,828,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 8,564,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Woodbois Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.13.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

