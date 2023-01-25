Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.60

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 570565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

