Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.91

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.91 and traded as high as $31.74. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 22,298 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.92.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
