Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Increased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 3.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Workday worth $123,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

Workday Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.30. 307,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,466. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -137.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

